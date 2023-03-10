Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) closed the day trading at $130.37 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $132.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558790 shares were traded. FNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franco-Nevada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNV has reached a high of $169.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNV traded about 632.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNV traded about 788k shares per day. A total of 191.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.28M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.11% stake in the company. Shares short for FNV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.77M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

FNV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.82, up from 1.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $286.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $297M to a low estimate of $278.61M. As of the current estimate, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s year-ago sales were $327.7M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.