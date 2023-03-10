Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed the day trading at $3.42 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7169782 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KGC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 162.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8937.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KGC traded about 13.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KGC traded about 11.88M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.52M with a Short Ratio of 15.12M, compared to 40.46M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

KGC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $879.5M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.52M, an increase of 30.10% over than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $999.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $999.52M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.03B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.