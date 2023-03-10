Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

The closing price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) was $73.33 for the day, down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $74.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311546 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE sold 1,500 shares for $76.11 per share. The transaction valued at 114,161 led to the insider holds 4,400 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares of SCCO for $14,987,600 on Mar 11. The Chairman of the Board now owns 374,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.94 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.35.

Shares Statistics:

SCCO traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23. The current Payout Ratio is 102.60% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.