Update from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): A steady trajectory

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) closed the day trading at $102.70 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $105.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909223 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Fetsko Michael sold 7,676 shares for $104.63 per share. The transaction valued at 803,110 led to the insider holds 32,244 shares of the business.

Santana Rafael sold 78,277 shares of WAB for $8,201,856 on Feb 17. The President and CEO now owns 72,577 shares after completing the transaction at $104.78 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Hehir Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,881 shares for $104.73 each. As a result, the insider received 301,719 and left with 27,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $107.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAB traded about 924.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAB traded about 967.87k shares per day. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.07M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

WAB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.82B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.08B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.