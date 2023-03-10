What shareholders can do to beat the market with Allegion plc (ALLE) stock

As of close of business last night, Allegion plc’s stock clocked out at $111.50, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $114.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898714 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $157 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares for $113.57 per share. The transaction valued at 153,771 led to the insider holds 11,634 shares of the business.

Stone John H bought 12,500 shares of ALLE for $1,305,612 on Oct 28. The President and CEO now owns 64,535 shares after completing the transaction at $104.45 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Martens Robert C., who serves as the SVP Chief Innovation & Design of the company, sold 2,150 shares for $112.07 each. As a result, the insider received 240,961 and left with 5,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $123.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLE traded 655.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 926.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ALLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $848.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $859.12M to a low estimate of $833.01M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $709.2M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.99M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.