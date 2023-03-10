What shareholders can do to beat the market with DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) stock

In the latest session, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) closed at $70.82 down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $72.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3538633 shares were traded. DD stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $80 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when JOHNSON KRISTINA M sold 450 shares for $74.55 per share. The transaction valued at 33,548 led to the insider holds 3,115 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 376 shares of DD for $28,008 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 10,773 shares after completing the transaction at $74.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DuPont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DD has reached a high of $78.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DD has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 2.81M over the past ten days. A total of 477.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.14M with a Short Ratio of 16.17M, compared to 20.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DD is 1.44, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 10.90% for DD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4725:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.4B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.97B and the low estimate is $16.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.