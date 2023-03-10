Which analyst expects Baker Hughes Company (BKR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at $30.06 down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $31.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4886064 shares were traded. BKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baker Hughes Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $43 from $34 previously.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares for $30.93 per share. The transaction valued at 303,454 led to the insider holds 59,463 shares of the business.

BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of BKR for $284,519 on Dec 30. The EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip now owns 20,474 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BORRAS MARIA C, who serves as the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of the company, sold 54,000 shares for $29.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,588,680 and left with 20,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKR has traded an average of 6.82M shares per day and 4.47M over the past ten days. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.77M with a Short Ratio of 17.75M, compared to 21.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKR is 0.76, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.67B to a low estimate of $5.36B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $4.83B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $6B, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.77B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.11B and the low estimate is $25.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.