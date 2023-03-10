Which analyst expects Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed at $3.10 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2058968 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortuna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1223.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSM has traded an average of 4.04M shares per day and 2.47M over the past ten days. A total of 290.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.38M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.22% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 5.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $160.7M. As of the current estimate, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.9M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $673.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728M and the low estimate is $689.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.