Which analyst expects Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock clocked out at $18.93, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $19.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886086 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $11.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $34.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMS traded 838.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 966.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, FMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.74B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.08B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.96B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.84B and the low estimate is $20.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.