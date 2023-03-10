Which analyst expects MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.00, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $72.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879149 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On February 03, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Daly Stephen G sold 40,000 shares for $70.21 per share. The transaction valued at 2,808,400 led to the insider holds 195,583 shares of the business.

Dennehy Robert sold 3,250 shares of MTSI for $216,872 on Feb 15. The SVP, Operations now owns 55,699 shares after completing the transaction at $66.73 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Daly Stephen G, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $67.60 each. As a result, the insider received 2,366,000 and left with 235,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $72.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTSI traded 401.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 499.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $168M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.9M to a low estimate of $167M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.15M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.38M, a decrease of -4.00% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $691.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.17M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $736.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $760.2M and the low estimate is $684.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.