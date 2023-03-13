A correction may be in store for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.66, down -7.54% from its previous closing price of $33.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049618 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares for $33.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,687,500 led to the insider holds 7,480,598 shares of the business.

Mazzariello Gina sold 3,586 shares of AMLX for $123,672 on Feb 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 37,414 shares after completing the transaction at $34.49 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,778,267 and left with 7,580,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7323.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMLX traded 810.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 742.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 24.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 5.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$4.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.23 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285k, up 994.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.9M and the low estimate is $126.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,400.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.