A correction may be in store for Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) shares?

In the latest session, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) closed at $23.62 down -6.31% from its previous closing price of $25.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386391 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares for $27.21 per share. The transaction valued at 40,813 led to the insider holds 39,254 shares of the business.

Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares of HIW for $141,252 on Sep 22. The President and CEO now owns 246,445 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Miller Jeffrey Douglas, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,253 and bolstered with 116,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $47.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIW has traded an average of 826.56K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 105.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIW is 2.00, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $214.81M to a low estimate of $208.6M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.38M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.09M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $854.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $828.93M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.13M and the low estimate is $807.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.