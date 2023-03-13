A glimpse at Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $41.35 down -5.70% from its previous closing price of $43.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733691 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares for $46.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,166,338 led to the insider holds 370,999 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of AKRO for $1,226,395 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 370,999 shares after completing the transaction at $49.06 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Yale Catriona, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.53 each. As a result, the insider received 252,651 and left with 81,268 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKRO has traded an average of 740.48K shares per day and 565.77k over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.51M. Shares short for AKRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 5.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$3.02 and -$4.19.