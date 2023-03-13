A glimpse at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed at $4.55 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2153806 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7437.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBM has traded an average of 2.64M shares per day and 2.65M over the past ten days. A total of 261.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.51M, compared to 2.94M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBM is 0.02, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $417.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $488.82M to a low estimate of $378M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.17M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.75M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.