AHCO (AdaptHealth Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $14.56 in the prior trading day, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) closed at $13.80, down -5.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1896169 shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AHCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 14, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 11,205,007 led to the insider holds 12,805,008 shares of the business.

Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 44,789 shares of AHCO for $940,569 on Feb 01. The 9.9% owner now owns 13,345,008 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Everest Hill Group Inc., who serves as the 9.9% owner of the company, sold 55,211 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,159,431 and left with 13,389,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 998.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 10.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $788.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $803.2M to a low estimate of $771.9M. As of the current estimate, AdaptHealth Corp.’s year-ago sales were $702.11M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.1M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $762.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.