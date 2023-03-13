An average trading volume for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) closed at $0.75 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884244 shares were traded. MGTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7010.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 3,058,204 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 2,200,000 shares of MGTA for $1,826,000 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 4,558,204 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTA has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2163.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGTA traded on average about 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 420.81k with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 947.7k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.3.