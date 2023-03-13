An average trading volume for Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $62.81 in the prior trading day, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed at $59.77, down -4.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945172 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WFRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On June 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Mongrain Joseph H sold 15,000 shares for $66.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,450 led to the insider holds 33,868 shares of the business.

Weatherholt Scott C sold 39,365 shares of WFRD for $2,610,088 on Feb 15. The EVP, GC & CCO now owns 158,000 shares after completing the transaction at $66.30 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 207.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $70.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 848.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.68 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $938M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.