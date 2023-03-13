An investigation into SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s technical aspects

The price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $2.79 in the last session, down -4.45% from day before closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605975 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Nealis Jing sold 10,795 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,371 led to the insider holds 1,445,718 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 12,875 shares of SES for $45,520 on Jan 17. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,456,513 shares after completing the transaction at $3.54 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 35 shares for $3.46 each. As a result, the insider received 121 and left with 1,469,388 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5136.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SES traded on average about 455.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.41.