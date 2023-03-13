An overall feel about GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, GEE Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607845 shares were traded. JOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GEE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5954.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOB traded 621.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 364.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JOB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 287.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 210.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $42.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.36M to a low estimate of $42.36M. As of the current estimate, GEE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.17M, a decrease of -1.20% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.17M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.11M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.45M and the low estimate is $172.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.