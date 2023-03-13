An overall feel about Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Manchester United plc’s stock clocked out at $20.09, down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $20.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045295 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MANU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MANU traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 4.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MANU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $169.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.08M to a low estimate of $169.08M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $216.85M, an estimated decrease of -22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.72M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $853.26M and the low estimate is $795.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.