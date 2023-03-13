An overall feel about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) closed at $17.17 down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $18.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691454 shares were traded. TMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TimkenSteel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Garcia Ken V bought 22,645 shares for $17.79 per share. The transaction valued at 402,961 led to the insider holds 66,665 shares of the business.

Garcia Ken V bought 3,685 shares of TMST for $66,060 on May 11. The Director now owns 44,020 shares after completing the transaction at $17.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TimkenSteel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMST has reached a high of $26.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMST has traded an average of 496.92K shares per day and 529.81k over the past ten days. A total of 44.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 13.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TMST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $308.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $321.4M to a low estimate of $294.8M. As of the current estimate, TimkenSteel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $338.3M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.6M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.