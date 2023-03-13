Analysis of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB): Selected Notes

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed the day trading at $131.72 down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $133.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4511612 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $170.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $194.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTB traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTB traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 171.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 3.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

MTB’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 4.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.14 and a low estimate of $3.81, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $4.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.3 and $16.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.92. EPS for the following year is $18.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $16.38.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 65.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $65.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.