Are Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) closed at $42.48 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $43.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172715 shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On September 07, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on April 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ziluca Christopher S sold 1,821 shares for $53.11 per share. The transaction valued at 96,713 led to the insider holds 18,314 shares of the business.

Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 6,675 shares of HWC for $334,595 on Jan 30. The Chief Banking Officer now owns 30,240 shares after completing the transaction at $50.12 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Exnicios Joseph S, who serves as the President-Hancock Whitney Bank of the company, sold 2,540 shares for $55.57 each. As a result, the insider received 141,155 and left with 21,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HWC has traded an average of 505.45K shares per day and 641.45k over the past ten days. A total of 85.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.90M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HWC is 1.20, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 18.00% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $380.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $385.92M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s year-ago sales were $311.89M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.23M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.