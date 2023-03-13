Are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.98, down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8688771 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 621.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5922.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPCE traded 9.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 275.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 47.62M with a Short Ratio of 51.63M, compared to 44.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 19.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.79 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 928.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.