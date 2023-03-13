As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) offers stability

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed the day trading at $9.11 down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $9.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841390 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTKB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 202,600 led to the insider holds 7,704,439 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $218,800 on Feb 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,926,053 shares after completing the transaction at $10.94 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Yan Ming, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 897 shares for $13.53 each. As a result, the insider received 12,136 and left with 7,944,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cytek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 569.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTKB traded about 684.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTKB traded about 790.25k shares per day. A total of 135.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $50.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.86M to a low estimate of $47.5M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.89M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.61M, an increase of 35.80% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $203.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.