As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, United States Steel Corporation (X) offers stability

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed the day trading at $27.21 down -5.55% from the previous closing price of $28.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8246350 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of X, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $44.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 31,454 led to the insider holds 5,014 shares of the business.

Fruehauf Richard sold 37,500 shares of X for $1,176,750 on Mar 03. The SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off now owns 57,826 shares after completing the transaction at $31.38 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Jaycox Kenneth E, who serves as the SVP & Chief Comm. Officer of the company, sold 6,090 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 182,700 and left with 79,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, X traded about 6.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, X traded about 7.03M shares per day. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.1M with a Short Ratio of 18.68M, compared to 19.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

X’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.