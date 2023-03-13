BPOP (Popular Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) closed at $61.03 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $62.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423824 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Popular Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $74 from $85 previously.

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $107.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2021, with a $107 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares for $80.38 per share. The transaction valued at 774,461 led to the insider holds 118,015 shares of the business.

Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of BPOP for $110,937 on Aug 26. The Senior VP & Comptroller now owns 9,299 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, SEPULVEDA ELI, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $81.09 each. As a result, the insider received 405,470 and left with 39,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $86.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BPOP has traded an average of 515.32K shares per day and 676.92k over the past ten days. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BPOP is 2.20, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 14.90% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.43 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.82. EPS for the following year is $9.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.04 and $8.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $582.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $650.28M to a low estimate of $529.8M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.31M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $595.39M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $642.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.