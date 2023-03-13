Considering FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.77 in the prior trading day, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed at $1.73, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670301 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8201.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 278.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 463.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.96M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146M and the low estimate is $128.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.