Considering Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -6.82% from day before closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344322 shares were traded. LKCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LKCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $0.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2351.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LKCO traded on average about 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 392.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.08M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 5.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.