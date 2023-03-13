ERAS (Erasca Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $3.04 in the prior trading day, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $3.05, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125751 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lim Jonathan E bought 60,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 231,420 led to the insider holds 20,256,222 shares of the business.

Bristol James Arthur bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $82,800 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Start Valerie Denise Harding, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,400 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8567, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3122.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 10.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.44.