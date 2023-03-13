How is Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COGT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $12.15 in the prior trading day, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $11.66, down -4.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728591 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On June 28, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 714.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 560.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.69M. Shares short for COGT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 5.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$2.52.