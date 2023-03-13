HROW (Harrow Health Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Harrow Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.64, down -4.80% from its previous closing price of $18.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735224 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HROW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 272.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 60.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 334,750 led to the insider holds 1,432,141 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 441.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HROW traded 338.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 347.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $21.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.25M to a low estimate of $20.2M. As of the current estimate, Harrow Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.19M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.39M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.1M and the low estimate is $103.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.