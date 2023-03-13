I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cerus Corporation (CERS).

The price of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $2.80 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308690 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6650.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CERS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 48,875 led to the insider holds 113,808 shares of the business.

Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,800 on Aug 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 164,871 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,194 and left with 172,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0900.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CERS traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.43M to a low estimate of $42.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $39.87M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.5M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $177M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.