I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Confluent Inc. (CFLT).

After finishing at $23.11 in the prior trading day, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $21.79, down -5.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5431619 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Kreps Edward Jay sold 232,500 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,080,079 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tomlinson Steffan sold 5,122 shares of CFLT for $118,830 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 313,671 shares after completing the transaction at $23.20 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Verbowski Chad, who serves as the SVP of Engineering of the company, sold 6,157 shares for $24.35 each. As a result, the insider received 149,923 and left with 325,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $44.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.76M with a Short Ratio of 17.20M, compared to 13.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $167.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.54M to a low estimate of $167M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.1M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.34M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.19M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $978.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $926.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.