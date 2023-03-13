I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).

After finishing at $61.96 in the prior trading day, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $58.23, down -6.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1626226 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Fleming William Fred Jr sold 4,000 shares for $67.08 per share. The transaction valued at 268,320 led to the insider holds 59,870 shares of the business.

Lyandres Paul sold 21,871 shares of PCOR for $1,459,233 on Mar 03. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 420,163 shares after completing the transaction at $66.72 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 24,200 shares for $65.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,591,688 and left with 3,584,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 877.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 6.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $189.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $185.93M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.1M, an estimated increase of 30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.42M, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.46M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.59M and the low estimate is $850.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.