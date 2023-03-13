I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI).

After finishing at $1.69 in the prior trading day, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) closed at $1.59, down -5.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111396 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.00 and its Current Ratio is at 30.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 191,234 led to the insider holds 1,801,000 shares of the business.

LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares of QSI for $78,526 on Aug 17. The General Counsel & Corp. Secr. now owns 227,693 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, who serves as the Interim CEO of the company, bought 25,561 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,175 and bolstered with 2,568,443 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $5.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7640.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 729.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.