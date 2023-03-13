In spite of iQIYI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IQ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, iQIYI Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.31, up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9880036 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.70 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.80 to $5.10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IQ traded 20.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 869.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.74M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.35M with a Short Ratio of 35.58M, compared to 74.43M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.