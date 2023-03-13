In spite of Morphic Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MORF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.31, down -11.49% from its previous closing price of $47.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728361 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MORF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.10 and its Current Ratio is at 21.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On March 31, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when SCHEGERIN MARC sold 50,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,050 led to the insider holds 17,074 shares of the business.

Rogers Bruce sold 10,000 shares of MORF for $400,901 on Feb 14. The President now owns 116,192 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, Tipirneni Praveen P., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,027 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider received 123,338 and left with 12,679 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $49.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MORF traded 317.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 500.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.92 and -$4.26.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$71.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.79M, up 240.70% from the average estimate.