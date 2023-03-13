In spite of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NCLH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $14.06 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $14.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17328129 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 198.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 184.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NCLH has traded an average of 14.20M shares per day and 18.18M over the past ten days. A total of 421.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 41.7M with a Short Ratio of 39.44M, compared to 41.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.45. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $487.44M, an estimated increase of 208.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 233.70% over than the figure of $208.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 644.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.95B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.