In spite of Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $32.46 down -10.41% from its previous closing price of $36.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9059401 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wayfair Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Tan Fiona sold 3,221 shares for $38.62 per share. The transaction valued at 124,395 led to the insider holds 48,418 shares of the business.

Oblak Steve sold 2,889 shares of W for $111,775 on Mar 02. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 188,070 shares after completing the transaction at $38.69 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Netzer Thomas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,757 shares for $38.59 each. As a result, the insider received 106,393 and left with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $130.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, W has traded an average of 5.95M shares per day and 4.91M over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Jan 12, 2023 were 27.07M with a Short Ratio of 25.25M, compared to 23.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.27% and a Short% of Float of 47.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 31 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$2.05, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$8.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 32 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$8.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.25B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.84B and the low estimate is $11.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.