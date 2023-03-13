In What Direction Will Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (NYSE:DO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) was $11.28 for the day, down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $11.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013583 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.78.

Shares Statistics:

DO traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 4.83M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $969.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.