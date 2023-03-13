In What Direction Will Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Goes From Here?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed the day trading at $13.81 down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $14.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2811760 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On November 16, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Borgen Luis sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 238,569 led to the insider holds 77,546 shares of the business.

Jackson Deborah C sold 5,713 shares of EBC for $109,747 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 72,752 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Harlam Bari A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 96,050 and left with 72,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eastern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBC traded about 747.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBC traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 176.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

EBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $143.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.23M to a low estimate of $142.08M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.12M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $564M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.02M and the low estimate is $562M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.