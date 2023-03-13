In What Direction Will Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) Stock Goes From Here?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) closed the day trading at $37.88 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $39.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18165428 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares for $43.17 per share. The transaction valued at 504,117 led to the insider holds 32,333 shares of the business.

Currault Douglas N. II sold 75,000 shares of FCX for $3,018,832 on Dec 02. The Senior VP & General Counsel now owns 136,432 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Lance Ryan Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,000 shares for $31.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 988,314 and bolstered with 32,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $51.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCX traded about 11.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCX traded about 11.88M shares per day. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.6M with a Short Ratio of 19.71M, compared to 27.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

FCX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.63B to a low estimate of $4.33B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.6B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.94B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.35B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.78B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.15B and the low estimate is $21.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.