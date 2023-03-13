Invest in Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) closed at $3.24 in the last session, down -9.50% from day before closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627038 shares were traded. MESA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1050.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MESA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESA has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1919.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MESA traded on average about 554.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 367.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MESA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 677.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 813.92k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $125.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.78M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.5M, a decrease of -15.10% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.49M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $531M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.59M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551M and the low estimate is $510.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.