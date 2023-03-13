Invest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $0.66, down -7.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0531 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1872777 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7010 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6551.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8367, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9653.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 964.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 313.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.59% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 7.43M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $32.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.57M to a low estimate of $32.57M. As of the current estimate, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.88M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.58M, an increase of 21.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.58M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.92M and the low estimate is $140.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.