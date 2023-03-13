Investing in BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed at $3.59 down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13493851 shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackBerry Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Sell to Hold on August 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 30,239 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 103,417 led to the insider holds 76,485 shares of the business.

Rai Steve sold 8,958 shares of BB for $29,741 on Jan 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 48,655 shares after completing the transaction at $3.32 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who serves as the President of IoT of the company, sold 5,896 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider received 20,164 and left with 36,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $7.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9911.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BB has traded an average of 7.18M shares per day and 7.22M over the past ten days. A total of 578.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.26M with a Short Ratio of 24.72M, compared to 30.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $166M. As of the current estimate, BlackBerry Limited’s year-ago sales were $185M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.53M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $674.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.34M and the low estimate is $665.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.