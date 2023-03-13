Is Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $25.15 in the prior trading day, Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) closed at $24.36, down -3.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526709 shares were traded. AVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Stacy sold 8,494 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 246,666 led to the insider holds 3,110 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avantax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 386.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTA has reached a high of $30.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 658.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 876.29k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $175.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.89M to a low estimate of $174.65M. As of the current estimate, Avantax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.33M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.18M, a decrease of -19.30% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.62M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $885.2M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $890.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $990.75M and the low estimate is $695.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.