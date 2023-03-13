Is Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.10 in the prior trading day, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $2.97, down -4.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3140431 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9350.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JMIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $12.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3706.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 7.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.79 and -$2.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $57.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.1M to a low estimate of $51.9M. As of the current estimate, Jumia Technologies AG’s year-ago sales were $40.24M, an estimated increase of 42.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.49M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $42.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JMIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.94M, up 83.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.18M and the low estimate is $218.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.