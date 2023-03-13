Is this a Prime Time To acquire Lyft Inc. (LYFT) stock

After finishing at $8.92 in the prior trading day, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $8.71, down -2.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21382063 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21.25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 18,544 led to the insider holds 35,078 shares of the business.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of LYFT for $30,403 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 36,904 shares after completing the transaction at $16.65 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,854 and left with 38,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $40.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 365.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 46.29M with a Short Ratio of 50.75M, compared to 46.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.82% and a Short% of Float of 17.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $1.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $974.51M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.58M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.28B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.