Is this a Prime Time To acquire Unity Software Inc. (U) stock

The price of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $27.26 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $27.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11487257 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at U’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Lee Michelle K. sold 178 shares for $29.66 per share. The transaction valued at 5,279 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 32,238 shares of U for $975,844 on Feb 27. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 400,738 shares after completing the transaction at $30.27 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 6,523 shares for $30.30 each. As a result, the insider received 197,647 and left with 732,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $109.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, U traded on average about 11.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 351.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 28.36M, compared to 34.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $437.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470M to a low estimate of $421.61M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.86M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.35M, an increase of 63.20% over than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.74M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.